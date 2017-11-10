OPINION: Money for schools is overdue

EDUCATION BOOST: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten chat to third year diesel fitter Cale Harrison at Bundaberg Tafe yesterday.

EDUCATION BOOST: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten chat to third year diesel fitter Cale Harrison at Bundaberg Tafe yesterday. Mike Knott BUN091117SHORTEN1

MEMBER for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson has opened the government's purse yet again.

She has splashed another $10 million for the region.

It is another in a long list of election promises in Labor's bid to retain the key state seat of Bundaberg.

The good thing about this promise is it will deliver real benefits to the region.

$10 million of construction work will retain and provide new jobs for Bundaberg.

When it's finished it will give many students, for years to come, a much better environment to learn in.

Bundaberg State High School is one of the oldest in the state and is need of refurbishment.

There are no losers with this Labor promise.

Investment in education should be a vote winner for all in the community.

Education is a driver of our economy and an investment in the future of our children.

Well done Leanne.