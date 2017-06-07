21°
OPINION: Mitigation money good news

7th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
FORGET IT: A submerged car in the Gregory River on Farnsfield Road. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
FORGET IT: A submerged car in the Gregory River on Farnsfield Road. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

FLOOD mitigation money delivered by the State Government yesterday is more than welcome, it is great news.

It has been four years since the devastating flood of 2013 wiped out parts of Bundy, many hundreds of millions of dollars of damage was done.

Some would say progress has been slow but it is a pretty technical job to nut out all the issues associated with flood mitigation.

The test for the State Government now will be how quickly the it gets on with the job.

Granted there may be boots on the ground today but another three years of "investigations” would be a waste.

A decision on the final four options needs to be made as quickly as possible so the real work can start to protect the town from further inundation.

Bundaberg needs the job done.

