OPINION: Memories of life growing up in Bundaberg

FROM when I was very young, I loved my Grandma and spent as much with her as Dad would allow.

Our family was the only one living in the area.

Our grandparents' married children all live away except for our Mother.

Uncle Bill was in the lighthouse and only Uncle Wal still lived at home.

Grandma let me play the old gramophone which took a lot of work to operate.

Sometimes it would get stuck in a groove and repeat the same word over and over until I moved the needle forward.

At other times the male singer sounded like a drunk who was about to pass out.

His voice deepened and slowed as he ran out of puff.

That meant rapid winding to get up to speed so he could get up and going again.

One day I found an odd-looking box on the laundry bench.

It looked like an old fashion sewing machine case with a domed top.

The box had a big hole through it. Grandma said it had been a phonograph.

She showed me the cylinder records that were once inserted into the hole.

During school holidays Grandma and I took smoko out to Grandpa (Pop), and our uncle, working in the fields or cutting cane.

I loved to chip cane beside them. When I was a teenager, I was allowed to chip the cane alone.

I loved to go around the orchard and vegie garden to collect fruit and vegies for the lunches, collecting eggs from the huge chook run and make butter in the churn.

I sometimes had a go at using the chaff cutter and corn sheller.

My two oldest brothers spent a lot of time with the menfolk as well and helped them.

Grandma always had a project going. One year it was cotton.

I was excited to be able to help her pick the cotton from the bolls.

She had a nice crop from very small plants but got a lot of cotton from it, considering it was grown without irrigation.

Picking the cotton hurt our fingers but it fascinated me.

We stored it ready for the men to bale.

Sometimes during school holidays, our city cousins visited Woodlands in batches of three and four, but never stayed very long.

Our country life bored them, and they hated having to drink fruit juice or milk instead of soft drink.

They also missed the movies and ice-cream.

At those times I became a kind of security guard to watch over Grandma's few loved possessions.

Some of my cousins could be rather boisterous.

She loved her two bone china sets, complete with teapot, sugar bowl and milk jug, as did I.

One was of shelly china from England and the other was from Dresden Germany. Both were pre-war.

When visitors came, Grandma proudly set out her chinaware.

The milk jug always had a crocheted doily with beads around the edge, over it. I had four in my glory box.

The tea sets disappeared while I was away working.

My grandparents were getting very old ad unable to work the farm anymore.

Uncle Bill had come home from the war, married and had his own farm.

They raised their family there.

It broke my grandma's heart to leave.

They relocated to my uncle's farm where they built a house.

From then on, Grandma changed. She became cold and cranky until she died.