OPINION: May not to blame for Brexit mess

OUT IN THE COLD: Outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May was betrayed by parliament. FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

FIVE MINUTES WITH FIELDING

MAY NOT TO BLAME

YOU'VE got to feel sorry for Theresa May.

She's on her way out after being unable to deliver Brexit, but that was hardly her fault.

The UK's parliament failed to vote for any of the dozen or so options that were eventually brought to the table. A majority of MPs don't want any single option.

You'd need a magic wand to find success in that sort of barren environment.

And given Brussels has ruled out any deal but Mrs May's, you have to wonder what her successor plans on doing to achieve what she could not.

If I was Mrs May, I'd hold my head up high knowing that I'd done all I could and her failure has little if anything to do with her personally.

Speaking of getting a fair go, poor Albo hadn't even assumed the leadership of the Australian Labor Party and some were writing him off as too left-wing. Give the man a minute.

DUMPING WELCOME

CONVERSELY, when a politician proves themselves to be the problem, they must.

Full marks to Prime Minister Scott Morrison for dumping the former environment minister Melissa Price from cabinet in his reshuffle this week.

Price was put on ice during the election campaign, although she'd already been criticised for being missing in action.

Sussan Ley, an intelligent pollie with experience as a minister and excellent communication skills, will do much better in the portfolio.

GREEN THUMBS UP

SPEAKING of the environment, locally it's been great to see all the new trees Bundaberg Regional Council staff have been busy planting around the place, especially in the CBD where I spend a lot of time.

Their value will come in time when they grow to not only be natural beauties but also help clean our air, provide shade and reduce stormwater run-off.