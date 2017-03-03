OPINION: Marijuana situation is a real pain

MEDICAL EMERGENCY: Chronic pain - long-term pain that often doesn't have an obvious cause - is something society handles appallingly.

IT'S hard not to feel sorry for Derek John Wendt, whose court appearance we cover in today's NewsMail.

Untreated pain, according to the World Health Organization, is a medical emergency.

Our society handles acute pain - short-term pain associated with trauma - well.

But chronic pain - long-term pain that often doesn't have an obvious cause - is something we handle appallingly.

Anyone who's lived with it, and I have, knows how devastating and debilitating it can be.

It's all well and good to talk about the upcoming medicinal cannabis changes in this country. But that won't help people who find relief from the chronic pain by smoking marijuana.

Mr Wendt, who was injured while a paramedic, is right about one thing: conventional medications are useless.

That's if you can find a doctor willing to prescribe it.

So many are too afraid to prescribe even light painkillers because of the often baseless fears about addiction.

Therefore I am glad that Mr Wendt will not serve any time behind bars. The fact he faced such a punishment in the first place is disgusting.

Let's not forget, this is a man who became injured while he was working to save people's lives.