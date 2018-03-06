OPINION: Many great locals who contribute

DIFFICULT TASK: It wasn't easy determining ranking the people who fill the seats of power in Bundy.

IT WAS no easy task compiling today's list of our most influential people.

First we considered what it was that made a person influential. Was it their position, was it the way they used their position, was it how they presented themselves, or was it a combination of all three?

You see, people wield their power in different ways. Some go about it softly, others are more vocal.

The common thread was their ability to command an audience, to make those around them listen, and to bring about positive change or growth.

Perhaps not surprisingly, it's not always our politicians who wield the most power. Businesspeople, educators, artists - all leaders in their fields - are having a positive influence on our region.

You might not agree with the order of all the entries today, but you can't argue that they don't deserve to be there.

