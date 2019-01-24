OPINION: Man-hating radical feminism on the rise

HOT TOPIC: Demonising men does nothing to help society move forward, writes Edwina Rowan.

I LIKE men. A lot.

There is a breed of radical feminism creeping in to our day-to-day discussions and it seems to me that the sole purpose is to hate men.

This blanket condemnation of men, based solely on gender, is wrong and makes me wonder if the pendulum is swinging in the wrong direction.

Sexual violence, domestic violence and equal pay are issues that exist and need to be looked at objectively and rationally.

However, a complete hostility towards men is unhelpful and fails to recognise that the majority of blokes are decent, caring, hard working men who are husbands partners, sons, fathers, brothers and mentors.

This blanket discriminatory hate fails to recognise our White Ribbon Day Ambassadors who are taking a stand against domestic violence.

I want to be very clear I love the ideals of feminism because I believe in gender equality.

I absolutely believe that men and women are equally capable but I cannot subscribe to double standards.

As a female criminal lawyers, in the past 10 years, the only experience I have had with the "boys club” has been to be welcomed by my male colleagues with open arms and no one blinked an eyelid that I carried a breast pump into the "inner sanctum”.

The recent denunciation of the Gillette advertisement is a prime example that society is simply too sensitive.

This advertisement didn't degrade men or women.

The message was simple: "The best they can be”.

It's only by challenging ourselves to do more, that we can get closer to our best.

Men are not my enemy.

I am entirely optimistic that equilibrium can be found when we work as a partnership regardless of gender.