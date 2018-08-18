Turnbull’s mistakes date right back to the start

FROM the start, Malcolm Turnbull appointed a Cabinet and ministry that is too moderate. They do not understand Queensland.

WHERE did it all go wrong? From the start. Malcolm Turnbull appointed a Cabinet and ministry that is too moderate, too left-leaning for a Conservative backbench.

He and his staff do not understand Queensland, and hate the LNP and the Nationals. His office should embrace the LNP and its 26 parliamentarians, for they help them stay in Government.

On a two-party-preferred basis, Turnbull has not been in front in the polls since September 2016. His supporters will howl that he's more popular than Bill Shorten, but when it comes to the ballot paper, that will count for little.

Although he has not signalled he will challenge for the leadership, would Peter Dutton be any better?

The answer is an overwhelming yes. Dutton is polarising, but that's what the Coalition needs - a fighter, someone who understands Queensland and someone who will take the gloves off.

Dutton will claw back the conservative vote that leached to One Nation, rally the base and focus policies back to what the Coalition is supposed to be best at - national security, the economy and cost-of-living pressures.

Unshackle Dutton from his ministry and he will be able to smile and show his personality. He doesn't have to win everyone over, just 50 per cent plus one at the ballot box.

This push, coming from the backbench, shows many believe their current leader won't save them at the next election