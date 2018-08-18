Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FROM the start, Malcolm Turnbull appointed a Cabinet and ministry that is too moderate. They do not understand Queensland.
FROM the start, Malcolm Turnbull appointed a Cabinet and ministry that is too moderate. They do not understand Queensland.
Politics

Turnbull’s mistakes date right back to the start

by Renee Viellaris
18th Aug 2018 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHERE did it all go wrong? From the start. Malcolm Turnbull appointed a Cabinet and ministry that is too moderate, too left-leaning for a Conservative backbench.

He and his staff do not understand Queensland, and hate the LNP and the Nationals. His office should embrace the LNP and its 26 parliamentarians, for they help them stay in Government.

On a two-party-preferred basis, Turnbull has not been in front in the polls since September 2016. His supporters will howl that he's more popular than Bill Shorten, but when it comes to the ballot paper, that will count for little.

Although he has not signalled he will challenge for the leadership, would Peter Dutton be any better?

The answer is an overwhelming yes. Dutton is polarising, but that's what the Coalition needs - a fighter, someone who understands Queensland and someone who will take the gloves off.

 

Dutton will claw back the conservative vote that leached to One Nation, rally the base and focus policies back to what the Coalition is supposed to be best at - national security, the economy and cost-of-living pressures.

Unshackle Dutton from his ministry and he will be able to smile and show his personality. He doesn't have to win everyone over, just 50 per cent plus one at the ballot box.

This push, coming from the backbench, shows many believe their current leader won't save them at the next election

Related Items

malcolm turnbull opinion politics renee viellaris

Top Stories

    LIQUIDATION: Court orders iconic pub to be wound up

    premium_icon LIQUIDATION: Court orders iconic pub to be wound up

    News A $2.4 MILLION debt has thrust the future of one of Bundaberg's oldest hotels into uncertainty.

    REVEALED: When new emergency dept will open

    premium_icon REVEALED: When new emergency dept will open

    Health Second department to open its doors soon

    Contractor behind failed Tobruk sinking silent on insurance

    premium_icon Contractor behind failed Tobruk sinking silent on insurance

    News Department of Environment says it is premature to comment on wreck

    Police enter driveway lined with pot-plants

    premium_icon Police enter driveway lined with pot-plants

    Crime A total 234 marijuana plants were located

    Local Partners