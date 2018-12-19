Menu
BETTER PLACE: Christianity and democracy have made the world a better place. Bev Lacey
Opinion

OPINION: Making a better world a better place

by Courtice's corner
19th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

CHRISTMAS time, along with Easter, are the two most important celebrations in our calendar.

The birth of Jesus and the spread of Christianity across the globe have contributed to a more compassionate and caring world.

Coupled with democratic forms the western world is a much better place.

Christmas is also a time of family, sharing, the excitement of children opening their presents.

Christmas lunches, whether under a tree or undercover, a barbecue, or roast turkey or ham is usually the order of the day.

Outdoor areas and verandas in Queensland add to this special time.

The best present of all, especially for those of us who are older, is to share this time with our children and grandchildren.

Christmas is many things to many people but most of all it is a time of enjoyment, family and close friends which is such an important part of our culture in this great nation of ours.

The saying "peace on earth and goodwill to all” is as important today as it ever has been (Luke 2:14).

There are two worlds out there: a world with belief, and a world without it.

We are fortunate that we live in a world of belief, with a Christian foundation and a democratic system of government.

Brian Courtice is the former Member for Hinkler

