OPINION: Looking forward to more Anzac services

LAST week my family and I had the absolute privilege and honour of attending the inaugural pre-dawn Anzac Ceremony at Ashfield Country Practice.

An Anzac Day Ceremony held at a medical practice might seem incompatible with the usual sterile and clinical environment associated with medical care.

However, it is apparent that the practice is not only a place to receive flu injections and have that niggling knee examined, it is also a place of holistic healing and rural tranquillity for veterans and their families.

The service itself, took part in the twilight of pre-dawn before the Australian and Aboriginal flags.

Attendees quietly milled under the fairy light laden fig trees, the pergolas in the gardens, on the sweeping timber veranda and around a water tank painted by local artist Chern'ee Sutton.

The water tank deserves a special mention as it features the painted hand prints of patients, friends and family of the practice.

The former and current service men and women marched across the gravel drive accompanied by the solitary tones of a lone bagpipe.

The piper, George Maver, a grand 91-year-old Navy veteran learnt to play the bagpipes at the tender age of 80.

The service respectfully honoured the Anzacs, veterans and the current serving personnel.

In the darkness of the pre-dawn, Dr Murphy also honoured the stories, contributions and experiences of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander service personnel who served alongside their compatriots without distinction of race or colour.

I am told that the organising committee consisted entirely of veterans and as such was this was a particularly poignant service honouring veterans.

The service was an absolute credit to Dr Murphy and the organising committee and I look forward to many more in future years.