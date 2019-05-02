Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anzac Day is a sacred time of year.
Anzac Day is a sacred time of year.
Opinion

OPINION: Looking forward to more Anzac services

by Edwina Rowan
2nd May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAST week my family and I had the absolute privilege and honour of attending the inaugural pre-dawn Anzac Ceremony at Ashfield Country Practice.

An Anzac Day Ceremony held at a medical practice might seem incompatible with the usual sterile and clinical environment associated with medical care.

However, it is apparent that the practice is not only a place to receive flu injections and have that niggling knee examined, it is also a place of holistic healing and rural tranquillity for veterans and their families.

The service itself, took part in the twilight of pre-dawn before the Australian and Aboriginal flags.

Attendees quietly milled under the fairy light laden fig trees, the pergolas in the gardens, on the sweeping timber veranda and around a water tank painted by local artist Chern'ee Sutton.

The water tank deserves a special mention as it features the painted hand prints of patients, friends and family of the practice.

The former and current service men and women marched across the gravel drive accompanied by the solitary tones of a lone bagpipe.

The piper, George Maver, a grand 91-year-old Navy veteran learnt to play the bagpipes at the tender age of 80.

The service respectfully honoured the Anzacs, veterans and the current serving personnel.

In the darkness of the pre-dawn, Dr Murphy also honoured the stories, contributions and experiences of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander service personnel who served alongside their compatriots without distinction of race or colour.

I am told that the organising committee consisted entirely of veterans and as such was this was a particularly poignant service honouring veterans.

The service was an absolute credit to Dr Murphy and the organising committee and I look forward to many more in future years.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Should the state split and leave Bundy with Brisbane?

    premium_icon Should the state split and leave Bundy with Brisbane?

    News PEOPLE in north and central Queensland are calling for a referendum to decide on a boundary to split the state.

    How Hinkler will benefit the least from federal tax breaks

    premium_icon How Hinkler will benefit the least from federal tax breaks

    Politics Bundy people to get one of lowest benefits: Report

    Hinkler ranked as state's worst for rental stress

    premium_icon Hinkler ranked as state's worst for rental stress

    Property Rents soaking up low incomes in the region

    Bundaberg Brewed Drinks down on health score

    premium_icon Bundaberg Brewed Drinks down on health score

    News Bundy Brewed Drinks CEO says company's drinks are treats