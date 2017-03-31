OPINION: Local news will be free in a crisis

SAFETY FIRST: For the first time since the NewsMail implemented its paywall, we dropped it completely because of public safety yesterday.

IT'S BEEN a wild couple of days in Bundaberg as ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie caused havoc in the region.

There were cars washed off roads, a yacht washed aground, trees knocked over in high winds and numerous other mini-emergencies that kept the authorities hopping.

And for the first time since the NewsMail implemented its paywall we dropped it completely because of public safety.

As is our policy in times of emergency, readers don't have to pay for critical information and we had record numbers online.

Despite this the NewsMail is a business and needs to make money to survive in an ever-changing media landscape.

Just like people buy newspapers, residents now need to pay for subscriptions to the NewsMail online.

The cost is small and will ensure the survival of the region's local newspaper, the champion of the community, well into the future.