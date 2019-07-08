OPINION: 'Live and let live' no longer part of Aussie life

I AM tired of some television media stirring up racial hatred with their biased panels and reporting.

I don't care what colour, race or religion anyone is, everyone should be judged on their own individual actions.

"Live and let live” seems to no longer be part of our Australian way of life.

Recently, I watched a panel of so-called experts doing their usual thing, all trying to outdo each other to show they weren't racist.

This lot were rubbishing that statement, "it's OK to be white”.

When I first heard it, I understood it to have a different meaning, however, the stirrers misconstrued it, perhaps even on purpose.

One woman went overboard, saying it is something the Ku Klux Klan would say.

The others jumped in and not wanting to be outdone, brought Hitler and the Nazis into the conversation.

Most people know the Nazi graffiti sprayed around is done by yobbos.

Nonetheless, they must have thought they could score points with it.

I thought it meant, don't be ashamed to be white.

Over the past few years anyone of European or Anglo Saxon descent has been made to feel they are all racists and everything they say is judged and dissected.

Some white people may be feeling intimidated and ashamed. It hasn't all been one sided. White Australians have been and are called names by non-white people, too.

Somehow, that seems to have always been overlooked and accepted.

There is good and bad in all people, whatever their heritage.

Judging by the comments made by viewers of this program, the panellists seem to be getting the results they obviously hoped for.

The murders in New Zealand that were done by that lone gunman were shocking.

It seems that because the gunman was an Australian and white, Australians appeared to feel shame.

They held vigils and fund-raising, placed tributes around mosques everywhere and it is still being spoken about.

It was a terrible event and all humans suffer grief.

Then we saw the heartbreaking stories on the news of those caught up in the bombings of the Sri Lankan churches and hotels at Christmas.

Total devastation and loss of life.

It was horrendous.

Yet, it barely rated a mention after a few days.

I never saw any Australian outpouring of grief as we saw after the New Zealand tragedy.

Human life is precious.

Fanatics have no right to take innocent lives because of their misguided beliefs.

As for Australia, it seems we are no longer able to claim that we give a fair go to all.