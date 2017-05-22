OPINION: Life in regional city is a balancing act

THERE'S a bit of a paradox when it comes to living in the big cities or living in regional ones.

Compared to Brisbane, our rents are affordable, but with many of the region's renters not being high income earners, and with fewer employment opportunities than a big city, it can be tough.

There's always a bit of a juggling act associated with where you live.

If you choose to live in a big city you may pay more for fresh fruit and veg, more for rent and more for tolls and parking, but you're also more likely to scoop a higher wage, or a job in general.

If you live in a regional area, you have affordable food, affordable rents and free parking - but just how affordable is life when you might not be able to get a job that pays well, or a job at all?

If we could magically make more high-paying jobs appear in Bundaberg region some would say we'd have the perfect balance, but all things being relative, the costs of living here would most likely rise to meet the mark.

There's probably no magic bullet at the end of the day, other than balancing on that fine line.