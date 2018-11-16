Cop saves his bravest act for last

THERE'S no doubt Senior-Constable Ray Petersen has a massive amount of internal fortitude. A policeman of 11 years, he has served his time attending countless DV call-outs and acts of violence, arresting offenders and reassuring victims, coming to the aid of those injured and in distress, giving up sleep and copping injuries in the line of duty.

But perhaps his bravest act is one of his last as a policeman.

The Sunshine Coast officer wrote an email to his colleagues, outlining how a proud man focused on health and fitness, who loved his work, could be brought undone.

Petersen's raw honesty details how mental illness can be as indiscriminate as it is insidious if the barricades are not manned in a profession as inherently stressful as policing. His email was then published on a site for serving officers who lead active, healthy lives.

Petersen says he hesitated to share his story with his colleagues, citing embarrassment. Being mentally wobbly is still viewed with wariness and judgment. But he wanted to warn others and encourage them to act in ways he had not dared. For him, it was a creeping damp, as mental illness often is; a series of little stressors that build like skerricks of grit until they jam the gears.

"The Safe Night shifts, the DVs, the quick shifts, the overtime, sleep deprivation and the hyper-vigilance of the job … I started to feel increasingly run down," he wrote.

He says he took his mental health for granted. He did not take time out to recover from injuries or take a break when he needed it. He said yes instead of no too often.

"I was so out of touch with myself that I didn't see it coming until it was too late," Petersen wrote.

"A couple more blocks of night work and more sleep deprivation, and I was gone. It was like my mind and body suddenly staged a coup d'etat and overthrew an irresponsible leader (me). After 11 years of not missing a beat, I finally 'fell over' into a deep hole."

Petersen might be rare in his frankness, but not in his experience.

Not only do police routinely deal with life-and-death challenges, they are on the frontline of distressing situations. The management style in their profession is viewed as an occupational hazard, but can be destructive when things go awry. Only so many days off can be spent "getting right for work" and processing traumatic incidents before something gives.

The revelations at this year's hearings of the Senate Inquiry into the mental health of first responders have been alarming.

In its submission, the Australian Federal Police Association says psychologically injured officers are called "broken biscuits" in the service, so fatuous is the attitude of management to those at the coalface.

The inquiry has received 116 submissions so far and held public hearings, with a report due to be submitted in February. We don't need a report to know that police are doing battle with baddies on more than the streets and in the courts.

The report will lay bare what police already know to be true.

While many agencies have improved in rallying support after a traumatic major event, it is the drip-drip effect of one more crook job or yet another problem you cannot solve that takes its toll and is largely unrecognised. Police need more support, more time off to process and more recognition of their humanity along the way. There seems little point in parking more ambulances at the bottom of the cliff.

The caustic creep has been crafty.

Repeated studies have shown that when two factors that massively increase mental illness and suicide risk are removed - being mostly male and aged between the early 20s to late 40s - the suicide rate among officers is not significantly higher than the general population.

That should be good news, except that police are not average members of society. They are an elite group, hand picked in a process of repeated filtration, with only the mentally tough and the physically strong making it through. That each graduate from the academy is so demonstrably gutsy means they should have lower rates of suicide and mental illness overall, but they do not. All the signs are there that the struggle is real and growing.

Last month, in the wake of an officer's suicide at Cockburn Police Station, WA police commissioner Chris Dawson spoke of attending the suicide of a colleague as a 20-year-old rookie. He said he understood because he bore the scars. And he said the police service in WA was putting more emphasis on following up with officers who had attended confronting incidents, and building a culture that tore down stigma and did not see seeking help as weak.

The findings of Beyondblue's broad-scale mental health study involving police in every jurisdiction nationally, along with a recommended plan of action, will be released on November 28. There is a world of hurt out there.

Simply, more needs to be done to protect our protectors. Petersen - honest, brave and having given his body and almost his mind to keeping us safe - finishes up on December 5.

After sharing his story, the public owes him a world of gratitude for his honesty as well as his service.