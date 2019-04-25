OPINION: Lest we forget there's a cost to war

TRUTH IN FICTION: Sci-fi and fantasy explore the world that we live in.

SCIENCE fiction and fantasy have, for much of their history, been an opportunity for writers and thinkers to explore important ideas abstracted from the world we live in.

Orwell explored politics and socialism, C.S. Lewis explored Christianity, Collins in writing the Hunger Games explores propaganda, artificial scarcity and the inherent instability of the utopian ideal.

Dr Who is a series that has a long history of just that and around Anzac Day I am reminded of a particular episode of Dr Who, The Zygon Inversion.

It was an episode that culminated in an amazing anti-war speech, delivered by Peter Capaldi with great passion. You can find it on YouTube if you wish.

The crux of it was that remembering war has a point.

Not that we would reflect on it remembering glory, but that we would remember it, with the desire that no one should ever have to go through such pain again.

For me this is the heart of Anzac Day, that we should remember what those soldiers at Anzac Cove, and others have endured in body, mind and in spirit, so that we pause before launching into such actions again.

I would suggest that those words, 'lest we forget' that carry such gravitas during these services are just that, a warning that we must not forget that there is always a cost.

Rev Andrew Schmidt is from the Good Shepherd Anglican Church.