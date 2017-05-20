OPINION: Lack of mobile reception frustrating residents

IMPROVED COVERAGE: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson, Telstra Area General Manager May Boisen and Minister for Innovation Science and Digital Economy Leeanne Enoch holding a part of a 4G antenna at South Kolan.

Black spots

WE WERE glad to see your editor talking about phone technology and how residents at Buxton, South Kolan, Burnett Heads and Rosedale were all lucky to be getting 4G on their phone reception.

For all of us who live at Tantitha and Gooburrum, we are not so lucky.

We are offered only 3G, but get no reception at all.

A lot of us have bought special phones off Telstra that will take an aerial that we buy for the gutter at an extra $130.

Even then, we are lucky to get one or two bars of reception.

It is funny to see all your neighbours walking around the backyards trying to get some sort of reception.

We laugh at some of their conversations that should be private.

As soon as our contract expires, we will be looking at another company as Telstra seems unlikely to fix our situation in the future.

PAUL AND SHIRLEY HAMILTON

Gooburrum.

Given up

YES, I've thrown in the towel.

Finally given up.

What?

Television, of course.

Why?

Well, you have five minutes program then ad between 7-12 each time.

By the third lot of ads, I've forgotten what the program was about.

All I see is ads.

No, that's not an ad, it's a promotion for an upcoming show.

Sorry, it is an ad.

No, that's not an ad, it's an infomercial, a long word for commercial.

The stations complain they are not making money, they are going broke. Easy answer, stop giving away millions every week.

Thankfully, we still have a library and DVDs.

No more 80-minute movies taking 130-150mins.

J EWING

Kepnock

Dangerous biking

WE HAVE heard much blahing about inconsiderate drivers concerning bicycle riders.

So note this lot.

A week or so back I was driving along Branyan St towards Walker St roundabout when I came across a something peddling a bicycle.

He was steering with one hand while holding a mobile phone to ear in other hand in the centre of road.

Unable to pass this, er, gentleman, I thus followed him through a roundabout with this gentleman still holding his phone to an ear connected to an empty shell.

I did not notice any side glances either to see if any traffic on his right.

What gives with these people?

Is a bloody phone more important than their life?

I know we have far too many useless laws but not using a phone while under way does make sense.

Had I hit this gentleman who would be to blame?

The dreadful, incompetent driver, of course.

As I stated before, if cyclists desire special treatment and use major roads, then they should also pay registration.

Many times it is only my long experience in driving that saved the day where these suicide riders are concerned.

P LATHAM

Svensson Heights

Legalise pot

IN A first of its kind in the USA, the state of Vermont has passed legislation to legalise all cannabis use, medical and recreational.

The legislation is awaiting the governor's signature.

The other nine US states used state referenda or other manoeuvers to legalise cannabis.

The bill will allow individuals adults (over 21-year-olds) to possess one ounce of pot, two mature or four immature plants.

If not vetoed by the governor, the legislation will come into effect on July 1, 2018.

In the USA, state legislature is keeping pace with public opinion.

It's a pity that Australia, a civilised sophisticated country, lacks the initiative to act on drug law reform.

Harm minimisation regimes can rescue disaffected and socially disconnected individuals who are using drugs to alleviate socio-psychological malaise, drugs sourced from unscrupulous criminal underworld suppliers.

DIETER MOECKEL

Wonbah