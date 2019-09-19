Menu
Are we encouraging our children to be a generation of rule breakers?
Opinion: Kids shouldn’t be taught activism, to break rules at school

Adam Wratten
19th Sep 2019 10:20 AM
OPINION by editor Adam Wratten

TOMORROW dozens of Bundaberg people, mostly students, will take part in a protest calling for more to be done on climate change.

About 50 people are expected at Buss Park for the strike action.

While I admire the passion and advocacy of these youngsters, it’s also setting off alarm bells, at least in my head.

This is not because of the issue – I often wish I had the clarity of mind and knowledge those with such definitive views hold; particularly on complex issues where policy can be so detrimental to hard-working, honest people.

We’ve seen that with the current reef regulations and the stress this has put on our farmers.

The art of politics is to find the right balance.

What I’m not comfortable with is this event happening within school hours.

Surely the same message could have been delivered with a protest outside of school time. Maybe after school or on the weekend.

The world is a changing place and people need to stand up for what they believe. Activism is growing.

Some go to the extend of breaking the law. It was only a short time ago that farmers in our state were targeted by animal activists.

What worries me is the lack of respect for those who hold positions not consistent with those lobbying for change.

Yes they are not happy with the way things are, but there are ways to do good without stepping outside the parameters of the law.

Activism done respectfully delivers better results.

By allowing children to ditch the classroom are we encouraging them to become a generation of rule breakers?

I’m not so sure this is the lesson they should be taking home from school.

Bundaberg News Mail

