CHILL OUT: Should we ban physical education classes in summer for fear our kids will get too hot?
Opinion

OPINION: Kids need to learn to live with heat

Carolyn Booth
by
12th Mar 2019 7:09 PM

THE LNP seems to have found an election promise it plans to ride all the way to the polls, and with temperatures set to rise this week, the opposition has once again rolled out its plan to air-condition every state school classroom.

It's a nice idea and I'm sure kids and teachers won't complain if the classroom is a little cooler, but in the big scheme of things, surely there are more important areas where the government can first spend funds when it comes to education?

Especially here in Queensland, where lets face it, there are very few days, especially in the most populated areas, where the temps top 35 degrees.

Plus kids are resistant, you'd have a hard task stopping them from running around the playground during break times a 30-plus degrees day.

Should we ban physical education classes in summer for fear our kids will get too hot?

And what message is it sending if we don't acquaint our kids with the elements and let them put up with few warmer days each year.

I still remember the hottest day I experienced while at school, the mercury topped 46 degrees and we spent the day lying on the classroom floor with the fans going. But that was one day in 12 years where I remember ever being bothered by the temperature.

Plus there are plenty of manual labour roles out there that require people to work outdoors in the heat and creating an illusion that we can only function at a moderate 20-odd degrees day-in, day-out is not something we should be teaching our kids in any classroom.

