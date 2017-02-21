OPINION: It's time to pray for rain

NOT A DROP: With just one per cent of the average recorded this month following a very dry January, things aren't looking good.

THERE will be plenty of local farmers praying for rain around the region right now.

The bad news for them is Bundaberg is on track to record the driest February in history if we don't get a storm or two next week.

Farmers are paying a fortune for electricity to power irrigators and what's worse is many are starting to run out of water allocation.

After a good winter, where we has solid falls, the long, hot, dry summer has been a disaster for farmers.

While we don't want a cyclone, a good-sized low is well overdue and needed to give our farmers much needed respite.

I love Bundy breaking records but this is one we don't need.