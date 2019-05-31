OPINION: It's time council got our house in order

CLEAN UP OUR STREETS: One of the ideas at the North Burnett Community Forum was a street beautification project for Gayndah and Eidsvold.

FORMER Gayndah Shire Council mayor Bill Mellor is a regular visitor to the Times offices.

He comes armed with a briefcase or manilla folder full of eagle-eyed observations about ways his town is not as it should be, whether it's a street sign that was driven over and not replaced or a flowerpot which is sans flowers.

Herbie Taylor comes in for much the same reason.

His bugbear is the overgrown and clogged gutters, photos of which he sends regularly.

Over in Eidsvold, there is similar disquiet about the state of the streets, whether it be the overgrown centre gardens or the footbridge over Harkness Boundary Ck which is decaying underfoot.

It was suggested at the North Burnett Community Forum last Tuesday that these towns need street beautification programs.

I agree.

Country towns like ours do not have a growing population and are largely dependant on tourism, particularly "grey nomads", to inject money into bakeries, coffee shops and post offices.

Yes, council can tell us that we are "Naturally Beautiful", but unfortunately many people judge a book by its cover and on that measure many people would leave Gayndah and Eidsvold on the shelf.

A friend and I met a lovely pair of grey nomads at the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival on Sunday.

They have been travelling for 12 years.

We asked where they had been.

"Everywhere," was their reply.

This is what North Burnett has to compete with.

Council is desperate to boost our tourism numbers.

They should clean their house before having guests over.