OPINION: It's time for Bridget McKenzie to go

EVERYONE should be outraged by Bridget McKenzie, especially the Prime Minister.

McKenzie is a Victorian senator, the Nationals' deputy leader and the Agriculture Minister.

Given the drought and the impact on farming of recent weather events and natural disasters, she should be, excuse the pun, making hay.

Instead she has been left completely exposed by the revelation that, as Sport Minister, she redirected grants under a $100 million fund, to marginal electorates.

We should be outraged an elected official wantonly abused taxpayer funding.

We should be outraged that electorates with the highest need missed out.

We should be outraged that here in Hinkler, not a marginal seat, we miss out because of this kind of pork barrelling.

We should be outraged that her colleagues have closed ranks rather than hang her out to dry as ministers in previous governments have been for much more minor indiscretions.

McKenzie's errors seriously undermine much of the platform the government stands on.

She made a mockery of claims that the Coalition are better money managers than Labor and she also took a sword to the conservative principle that merit alone should be the determining factor in these kinds of decisions.

Scott Morrison has not been in form of late when it comes to reading the public mood and acting decisively.

He would have done much to address both failings by giving McKenzie her marching orders.