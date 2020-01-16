OPINION: It's OK to disagree on big topics, but don't bully

Wilson Gavin tragically took his own life.

If you or someone you know needs help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14

A VERY public storm has been brewing in Brisbane and it came to a head on the weekend.

The bizarre turn of events might see you asking "What happened to the quiet respectful libraries full of matronly librarians patrolling aisles and telling us to keep the noise down?"

On Sunday, the Brisbane City Library positively became a battle ground.

You see, the Brisbane Library featured adult entertainers, namely drag queens, reading stories to children who were mostly under the age of 5.

Don't get me wrong, I love sequins and wholeheartedly support teaching our children love, literacy, gender diversity and acceptance.

However, I draw the line at reading time, in a library, by an adult performer.

It is not a big concept that my little Captain Chaos needs to come to grips with at such a young age.

Captain Chaos readily accepts his uncles are gay, understands that they love each other very much and respects their choice to be together.

I'm not sure that having him read to by a drag queen would assist in dialogue about acceptance or gender diversity.

I think it might actually be quite confusing.

The UQ Liberal National Club (which was disaffiliated by the LNP in December) protested against the event and it has created some even more confusing consequences.

The leader of the protest, Wilson Gavin, was known to be a publicly gay man with conservative views.

Sadly, the online trolls and media vilified him in a space of 24 hours and he took his own life.

Being gay, he was already at a higher risk of suicide.

Regardless of his views, he had the right to protest.

I wonder if it should have been a case of both sides simply saying "It's okay to be the way you are, but I don't agree with you" rather than what occurred which is a case of adults bullying adults, ultimately resulting in the tragic death of a very young man.

Edwina Rowan is a Bundaberg lawyer and the chair of Edon Place women's domestic violence service.