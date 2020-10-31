OPINION: Industry fatcats should put health ahead of greed

With Friday’s decision by the government to open our borders to NSW residents but to exclude greater Sydney from the deal bought with it the standard response from the Tourism Industry bosses.

We, the general public’s health is of no concern to these buck grabbing people who selfishly put their greed in their mouths each time a border decision is made.

They do not seem to care that we the people and our government have turned the covid 19 nightmare into an excellent opportunity to look after ourselves in terms of jobs and lifestyle out of the disaster.

Queensland has shown the way to the rest of the country and world what can be achieved with general co-operation and strong leadership.

The reaction came as no surprise from the king of staff sackings Alan Joyce of Qantas whose only interest is bums on seats for the once great airline.

This CEO has put his hand out for millions of tax payer dollars so that he can stay in his well paid cushy job at our expense.

The real surprise packet amongst the buck grabbers statements came from Skroo Turner the owner of Flight Centre.

He was that vocal that he made the statement “with luck they will lose” in reference to the Premiers decision regarding the border closure in tomorrow’s elections.

It is a shame that a man who built the Flight Centre from it’s beginning into a world wide great company that has been destroyed by covid 19 should react in such a childish way.

Skroo should remember who the real villain is that destroyed his dream.

That is covid 19 not the QLD government’s border closures.

He is a very intelligent man of great ability, who will rebuild Flight Centre but please remember Skroo to stay out of politics and remember that we all want you to succeed. Remember above all, that there are many Queenslanders that are alive today thanks to sacrifices made by all of us who ultimately will buy tickets from you and Flight Centre and that includes me and my family.

Robert Henderson, Sharon