OPINION: I can't wait for bottle refunds

Bring on the deposit scheme, says Craig Warhurst.

THE story about the 10 cent recycling forum in today's paper brought some great memories flooding back when I read it.

Back in the day when I was a wee-little fella I used to collect bottles to return for refunds.

I can remember running around the hockey fields at Ramsey Park in Gympie to collect bottles for the money.

My mates and I used to wait in the wings for people to put their glass drink bottles down.

It would be a race to grab them and run off to the canteen to cash them in to buy lollies.

I can tell you one thing, there were no bottles left lying around the Gympie hockey grounds.

Hopefully the same thing happens when the 10c plastic container refund scheme comes into play because there is way too many bottles lying around the region now.

It is a great initiative we all should get behind.