29°
News

OPINION: I can't wait for bottle refunds

17th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Bring on the deposit scheme, says Craig Warhurst.
Bring on the deposit scheme, says Craig Warhurst. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE story about the 10 cent recycling forum in today's paper brought some great memories flooding back when I read it.

Back in the day when I was a wee-little fella I used to collect bottles to return for refunds.

I can remember running around the hockey fields at Ramsey Park in Gympie to collect bottles for the money.

My mates and I used to wait in the wings for people to put their glass drink bottles down.

It would be a race to grab them and run off to the canteen to cash them in to buy lollies.

I can tell you one thing, there were no bottles left lying around the Gympie hockey grounds.

Hopefully the same thing happens when the 10c plastic container refund scheme comes into play because there is way too many bottles lying around the region now.

It is a great initiative we all should get behind.

Bundaberg News Mail
Cashless Debit Card won't fix problems

Cashless Debit Card won't fix problems

IT'S naive to think a piece of plastic could solve complex issues like domestic violence, alcoholism and substance abuse.

Dogs saved from alcoholic owner

FINED: Samantha Wainwright outside Bundaberg Magistrates Court; and below Mighty Mouse.

Court hears shocking details of animal neglect

Baby joy for Matt Golinski and fiance Erin Yarwood

Erin Yarwood's Facebook photo with Matt Golinski.

Couple welcomes first child

New name builds on tradition of care and respect

In Bundaberg, Bolton Clarke supports hundreds of people in residential aged care, independent living units and many more through at home support services.

New identity for aged care

Local Partners

Man's anger as last flower of hope ripped from the ground

CALLOUS thieves have ripped out almost 50 ornamental flowers from a shopping centre garden, leaving the man who planted them deflated and angry.

Win trolley full of groceries

Assortment of fresh vegetables and fruit.

You must be available on Thursday, August, 31 for the grocery grab

Phil Emmanuel ready to rock local festival

JAMMING: Guitar legend Phil Emmanuel will rock Moore Park.

Get ready to party!

Find out about 10c refund scheme at meeting

CHANGE COMING: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett says now is the time to start preparing for next year's changes.

Learn how to make cash from trash

Bundy ocean themed festival to draw a crowd of 5000

TIDAL WAVE: Local businesses ready to get on-board with Oceanfest.

Plenty of attractions to enjoy

Leah slams Matty: ‘I was incredibly disappointed’

BACHELOR evictee Leah snubbed the show’s host Osher Gunsberg this morning — but found time for a controversial chat with Kyle and Jackie O.

John Eales finds peace with the haka

Inia Maxwell and John Eales in a scene from the documentary John Eales Reveals: The Haka.

Rugby legend is on a quest to learn about a sacred Maori tradition/

The Bachelor recap: Secret pasts publicly exposed

Matty J is left speechless on The Bachelor.

TWO Bachelor contestants’ secret adult pasts have been exposed.

Mother-daughter duo passes Top of the Lake test

Alice Englert, Jane Campion and Nicole Kidman pose for a photograph at the Top of the Lake: China Girl Australian premiere in Sydney.

Alice Englert is a feisty addition to the cast of mum's crime drama.

What's on the big screen this week

Idris Elba in a scene from the movie The Dark Tower.

IDRIS Elba debuts as the Gunslinger in The Dark Tower.

Fancy a head full of Coldplay on Samsung VR?

Coldplay will come to you in VR

Supergroup's Chicago show will be streamed in virtual reality

CMC ROCKS: Organisers reveal 2018 festival dates

CMC Rocks will return to Willowbank in March, 2018.

Country music fans mark these dates in your calendar

LIFESTYLE ON THE RIVER

123 Jarretts Road, Woodgate 4660

Rural 6 2 4 $550,000

If your dream life consists of fishing, crabbing and prawning at the doorstep of your own beautiful acreage retreat this home is for you. Set on a 20 Acre...

BEAUTIFUL OUTLOOK ON TOP OF THE RIVER

181 Jarretts Road, Woodgate 4660

House 3 2 6 $535,000

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to own your own acreage and be far enough away from other neighbours to completely relax and enjoy the serenity of...

BEAUTIFUL OUTLOOK ON TOP OF 30 ACRES

213 Gorries Road, North Isis 4660

House 4 2 4 $530,000

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to own your own acreage, to be self-sufficient in growing all your own produce. Run a head of cattle, horses or...

HUGE ENTERTAINING AREA + 6M x 6M SHED

57 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 3 $239,000

With 3 built in bedrooms, air conditioned open plan living, ceiling fans throughout, huge covered out door entertaining area, attached car accommodation with drive...

EX JUBILEE DISPLAY HOME

24 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 2 $519,000

Located in the popular Coral Gardens Estate of Kalkie sits this stunning home with so much to offer. This family friendly estate is near primary and secondary...

NEW PRICE- COUNTRY AMBIENCE - 11 MINUTES TO C.B.D

32 Henricksens Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 2 6 $319,000

NEW PRICE-AMAZING VALUE- A stunningly renovated home on a lovely half acre (2000m2) block in a tranquil country setting well away from any neighboring homes. All...

PRICE SLASHED! OWNER WANTS A SALE NOW!

26 O'Connell Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 O/A $275,000

Set on a spacious 1138m2 allotment this excellent home is full of surprises! Absolutely ideal for the extended family with plenty of room to accommodate visitors...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 52 Palermo Avenue, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $164,990

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BETTA ELECTRICAL GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* This is the ideal place to...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 33 Venezia Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $162,000

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BETTA ELECTRICAL GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Positioned in a small cul de...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 71 Messina Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $161,000

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BETTA ELECTRICAL GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Easement free and located in a...

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

How we got a rental straight away on the Coast

Rita and David Allara, moved down from Townsville, paid three months up front rent to secure the place at flash new unit block in Kings Beach.

Genius move helps secure rental property

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR