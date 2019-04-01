OPINION: How 'progress' ruined Bundy's CBD

IT IS no use councillors telling us to shop in the CBD. Who would want to?

The councils of the day ruined it all when they made the decision to make the CBD all pretty.

They blocked off the main street through town, put in a building that resembles a railway station and added seats and bushes, then crowded parking spaces into the narrow lanes that were left.

It has become a panel beaters' delight.

When I worked away from home, I felt proud when people said "oh you come from Bundaberg? That is the place with the lovely wide streets”.

Back then there was plenty of parking and room to move.

Now we have much more traffic and less space for cars.

So, we copied other cities and blocked off our main street.

It was said it would stop hoons from racing down the length of the street, even though we had traffic lights.

Well, it may have done that but instead we now have congestion.

Forget about using the seats to sit on to eat lunch, unless anyone likes bird droppings with their salad sandwiches.

Going to the only toilets in the main street is like a trip down memory lane.

Although clean and in good condition, it is reminiscent of World War II when we had underground air raid shelters scattered around the CBD.

I have quite a few complaints about the CBD.

They put down all those pavers and look at all the cigarette butts caught in the grooves.

Pity ladies in stiletto heels; it would be a brave lady who would walk up and down the streets in those.

I only go to the shopping centres now. No dodging traffic trying to cross the street without any street lights.

I can shop in comfort in all kinds of weather, plenty of rest rooms and everything I need is there.

I can only remember when the CBD was worth visiting.

Betty Lowis is a Bundaberg artist and writer.