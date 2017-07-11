OPINION: Hoons need to be dobbed in

DANGEROUS: I was particularly upset to see a brand new stretch of bitumen at Kay McDuff Dr covered in skid marks less than a week after opening.

SEEMS like Bundaberg residents are making the most of the hoon hotline.

We are dobbing in hundreds of hoons a year to the 134 666 number.

I know many will say dobbing people in isn't the Australian way but when it comes to hooning I disagree.

There's not much worse than being woken at night by screeching tyres and roaring engines.

And as evidenced by the number of black rubber marks along roads in the region, there is plenty of it going on all over town.

I was particularly upset to see a brand new stretch of bitumen at Kay McDuff Dr covered in skid marks less than a week after opening.

Its a terrible look for our town not to mention how dangerous it is for other road users.

The good news is that Bundy Burnouts will be operating again soon and hopefully the guys doing it illegally can head down there.