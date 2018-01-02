OPINION: Here's a resolution - no more fireworks

FORGET FIREWORKS: Can't we do something different, asks Jay Fielding.

I WAS going to write today about how we should do away with useless New Year's Eve fireworks.

Funnily enough, Mother Nature took care of it on Sunday night.

Why do we, year after year, spend millions upon millions of dollars for a few moments of bright lights?

One city spent a staggering $7 million on Sunday night's spectacle.

These pyrotechnic displays always look the same anyway.

Cats and dogs suffer and so too do Australians in need of help because we spend an extravagant amount of tonnes of explosives.

And fireworks one suburb over from Mon Repos during nesting season? Madness.

Can't we do something a bit different?

A colleague suggested a light show would be a good compromise and I agree - they can be beautiful and incredible.

Let's take Mother Nature's cue and put a dampener on fireworks - for good.