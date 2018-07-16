Having dual passports doesn’t mean divided loyalty

Labor's candidate for Longman, Susan Lamb is seen speaking to media during a visit to the Morayfield Health Hub in the seat of Longman, Brisbane, Sunday, June 24, 2018. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

LUCKILY for you - and me - I have no intention of standing for parliament so I don't need to ditch my dual citizenship. Unlike Longman's Susan Lamb, one of many hapless MPs whose dual citizenship triggered a by-election, I can't think of anything much worse than being a politician.

Harassed by constituents, harassed in Parliament, harassed by the many conflicting and complex issues facing any society today, being an MP can be a thankless task. Even when you're doing a good job, somebody somewhere will say you're not.

Lamb faces the electorate on Saturday, July 28, because she discovered she was a British citizen through descent, even though she never had a British passport. Current Australian law deems anyone holding dual citizenship as ineligible to remain in Parliament.

Susan Lamb has to recontest the seat of Longman because she held dual British citizenship. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

My dual citizenship in comparison was a conscious choice. Born in Australia to Australian-born parents and Australian-born grandparents (on both sides) I have spent much of my adult life overseas, mostly in Hong Kong, London and Paris. I was born with the wanderlust gene.

I'd been living in London for several years with my Australian-born (now ex) husband and our two sons when I realised it would give our kids a wonderful opportunity to have dual citizenship. My ex-husband already had a British passport through his UK-born dad.

To get a British passport, I had to sit the Life in the UK Citizenship test. If I passed, not only would I get a passport, but so would our children.

So, ask me anything about the religions of the British Isles. Ask me which flower is associated with Wales (daffodil) or what the last battle was between the UK and France (Trafalgar). I got my British passport, but will I ever be British? Of course not, I'm incurably Australian. And if it was a question of having to renounce my Australian passport for a British one, I would never have done it.

Jackie Trad has Lebanese heritage, but that doesn’t mean she’s about to trade away state secrets. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

But in contemporary Australia, where everyone besides indigenous Australians come from somewhere else (either recently or historically), what does it matter if our politicians have two passports?

Julia Gillard was born in Wales, Annastacia Palaszczuk has Polish heritage, Jackie Trad's background is Lebanese. None are dual citizens but, even if they were, how does the possession of a foreign passport from whence their families came from imply their loyalties are divided?

Do we imagine the possession of a Lebanese passport for Trad would mean her smuggling state secrets to Beirut? That love for that beautiful divided land would mean a tug of loyalties between it and the country of her birth? Trad doesn't have a Lebanese passport, but even if she did, it wouldn't worry me one jot.

Politicians are elected to represent their electorates, the many different kinds of Australians who make us up. When almost half (49 per cent) of modern Australia is composed of Australians either born overseas (first generation) or with at least one parent born overseas (second generation), we need our politicians to reflect that. Trad, Gillard, Lamb - every politician - is elected or defeated on his or her record. If there's a traitor in the ranks, they'll be turfed out - dual passports or not.

That's more than enough democratic protection for me.

