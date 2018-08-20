Opinion: Has the ALP missed an opportunity in Hinkler?

The bookies have Bill Shorten as favourite to win the next federal election. But what does a Labor Government mean for Hinkler?

OPINION by editor, Adam Wratten

THERE'S every chance Bill Shorten and Labor will win government at the next federal election. But, what would that mean for this electorate?

Last week the ALP announced Richard Pascoe would stand for the party in the seat of Hinkler.

READ: ALP's brief response on Hinkler's big issues.

I think everyone appreciates the challenge the ALP faces in winning what has long been a safe LNP seat.

Our region needs action (we're desperate for port developments, CBD revitalisations, Regional City Deals, new hospitals etc). We want answers on key issues.

Already we are aware that the major parties differ on the cashless card, but what about other issues, including crucially important job creation?

On Friday, we attempted to delve deeper and find out Mr Pascoe's thoughts. This is very much his moment, an opportunity for us to understand where he's coming from.

I'd hoped we'd be able to share a positive story with NewsMail readers, one where the new candidate opened up, offering insights on how to fix some of the problems hindering progress.

At the moment we've heard plenty about what the LNP has failed to do, but I'm keen to hear what Labor would do instead.

We've been told the ALP has a clear plan for Hinkler and that details will be revealed as the campaign progresses. Sticking to the party line is a key skill for any politician, but after reading his response to our questions I feel we've missed an opportunity to hear from our candidate a little better.