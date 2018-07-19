OPINION: Hard to see how councillors can support high-rise

REPORT IN: Councillors and members of the public at yesterday's briefing meeting where planners gave their verdict on the proposed nine-storey high-rise at Bargara.

REPORT IN: Councillors and members of the public at yesterday's briefing meeting where planners gave their verdict on the proposed nine-storey high-rise at Bargara. Sarah Steger

I'D LIKE to commend the council town planners and management for how they've handled a controversial application for a nine-store development at Bargara.

There was no way planners could keep everyone happy with this development and, as an outsider looking in, it appears to me planners have done their work in a professional and competent manner.

Given the report back to the council, I can't see how the councillors can overrule the officers, particularly given the current climate surrounding local governments around the state at the moment.

Whether the developer re-submits is now a matter for them to work through, though it has been pointed out by those in our business community that often the financial viability of such a project is linked to the capacity of how many units can be developed.

The council has presented options for the developer to move forward.

Personally, I'd be among those disappointed if the project wasn't to go forward. As a region we need developments to happen to help create employment opportunities.

However, the ground rules for developments in this area are clearly stated.