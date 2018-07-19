Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REPORT IN: Councillors and members of the public at yesterday's briefing meeting where planners gave their verdict on the proposed nine-storey high-rise at Bargara.
REPORT IN: Councillors and members of the public at yesterday's briefing meeting where planners gave their verdict on the proposed nine-storey high-rise at Bargara. Sarah Steger
Opinion

OPINION: Hard to see how councillors can support high-rise

by Adam Wratten
19th Jul 2018 10:41 AM

I'D LIKE to commend the council town planners and management for how they've handled a controversial application for a nine-store development at Bargara.

There was no way planners could keep everyone happy with this development and, as an outsider looking in, it appears to me planners have done their work in a professional and competent manner.

Given the report back to the council, I can't see how the councillors can overrule the officers, particularly given the current climate surrounding local governments around the state at the moment.

Whether the developer re-submits is now a matter for them to work through, though it has been pointed out by those in our business community that often the financial viability of such a project is linked to the capacity of how many units can be developed.

The council has presented options for the developer to move forward.

Personally, I'd be among those disappointed if the project wasn't to go forward. As a region we need developments to happen to help create employment opportunities.

However, the ground rules for developments in this area are clearly stated.

CONTROVERSIAL ISSUE: A new artist impression of the proposed high-rise Jewel development bordering the Bargara Esplanade, Burkitt St and See St.
CONTROVERSIAL ISSUE: A new artist impression of the proposed high-rise Jewel development bordering the Bargara Esplanade, Burkitt St and See St. Contributed
bargara high-rise bundaberg regional council opinion
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Developer's paradise: Massive 180-acre beach block listed

    premium_icon Developer's paradise: Massive 180-acre beach block listed

    Property The property is a developers dream and is up for auction in July.

    Search for missing boatie across Wide Bay called off

    Search for missing boatie across Wide Bay called off

    News Search for a missing boatie has come to an end.

    9-storey no-go zone: Planners share bombshell recommendation

    premium_icon 9-storey no-go zone: Planners share bombshell recommendation

    Council News The revelation came toward the end of today's briefing meeting

    'MUFFLED VOICES': Council can't listen to people's fears

    premium_icon 'MUFFLED VOICES': Council can't listen to people's fears

    Council News 'Council cannot lawfully consider the letters received'

    Local Partners