OPINION: Greyhound and horse racing is not a sport

DEBATES over the ethics of greyhound racing will likely reignite, after the QRIC released a statement confirming racing greyhounds in Bundaberg have tested positive for canine coronavirus.

While the strain is not linked to the virus that humans have recently contracted, it is highly contagious to other dogs, with younger pups particularly susceptible.

It would be an understatement to say the news angers me and it makes me wonder about the growing list of reasons why racing animals is problematic.

I question the morals of a sport that is based on watching animals push themselves physically, in exchange for momentary pleasure and financial gain.

We live in such a progressive world, yet this is an issue that never appears to change for the better.

In my opinion, animal racing is barbaric, cruel and under no circumstances, fair on the participants who don’t actually get the choice to take part.

Dogs should be running freely, at their own pace in a big backyard or park and sitting next to us on the couch every night. They should not be squished into a small gate and forced to run faster than their opponents, all while surrounded by loud and presumably, frightening noises.

And whether it be greyhounds, or horses, they certainly shouldn’t be killed or discarded for “underperforming” and injuries caused by racing and overexertion.

I’m aware that the response to this opinion will likely result in racing fanatics trying to justify the “sport”.

But perhaps it is this attitude that is part of the bigger problem. The outbreak this illness is just one more reason we should reconsider our treatment of animals.