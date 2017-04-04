OPINION: Gravesite vandalism just not on

Plastic flowers on grave sites were set on fire at the Bundaberg Cemetery.

THERE is not much more sacred to most of us than the grave of a loved one.

That's why there is outrage whenever there is news of vandalism of burial sites or memorials to the fallen.

Someone early Monday morning or late Sunday night has been going around the Bundaberg Lawn Cemetery setting fire to flowers placed near headstones.

While the flowers can be easily replaced and there was little damage to headstones, it is the thought of someone defiling a loved one's grave that is so infuriating.

I'm not sure why anyone would want to be in a grave yard at night, let alone decide to damage sacred items.

Courts need to take a strong stand against vandals like this, even if they are juveniles. They need to be named and shamed and taught what is acceptable in our society.