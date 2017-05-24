OPINION: GP solution needed now

A doctor shortage in Bundaberg will put more pressure on the hospital.

BUNDABERG'S doctor shortage has reached a critical level with the news a practice will have to close its doors at the end of June if the situation isn't rectified.

Doctor David McDougall has 26 medical clinics across Queensland, including two in Bundaberg, but says our region is the hardest to recruit GPs.

Why? Because of a remote classification issue that sees GPs in areas such as Hervey Bay and Gympie being paid almost double that of their Bundaberg counterparts.

The answer seems simple - tick and flick. But nothing that has politics involved is ever as straight-forward.

Even more worrying is where all these patients will go.

Dr McDougall said not many medical centres would accept new patients and of the 40,000-plus consultations his practice sees a year would, many would end up in the public system, which in turn causes its own problems.

This is an issue that all heads of government need to work together on and fast.