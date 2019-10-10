Opinion: Govt should feel heat on aircondition fail in Bundy

OPINION by editor Adam Wratten

HOW can the Queensland Government justify having some Bundaberg school students sit in air-conditioned comfort but not all.

At a time when the government can justify a $1250 bonus for already well-paid government workers at a cost of some $250 million to the budget, it appears some Bundy school kids are being left in the heat.

Ironically the government announced its decision earlier this week as tempatures soared across the region.

It will cost about $6 million to aircondition 15 schools (12 in the Bundaberg region). All up the government has allocated $100 million over four years to aircondition classrooms.

Bundaberg MP David Batt said he hoped the eight other schools in the Bundaberg region would have air-conditioning installed over the next three years of the four-year plan.

I can’t see why the government didn’t just decide to aircondition all schools in the region.

A couple of weeks ago we lost the air-conditioning in part of our newsroom, including the office I work in.

It impacted productivity.

Most afternoons I work on the floor with the reporters, but without air-conditioning in my office I spent all day on the floor.

I can only imagine what it’s like for our school children.

And while I recognise that the school children of yesteryear all did it without air-conditioning, my point here is a questioning of where the government’s priorities sit.

In the context of the government’s spend, this is not a huge investment.

I don’t think students at the remaining eight schools should have to wait another three years.