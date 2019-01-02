OPINION: Govt owes us clarity on Jewel outcome

IT'S disappointing State Development Minister Cameron Dick's office can't provide further clarity regarding key questions about the Jewel development at Bargara.

Hopefully when the minister returns from his summer break he might determine that clarity is something that would be of benefit to our community.

What I want to know is whether the minister will knock back the project, that he called in on December 21, on height grounds because the nine storeys clearly lies outside the current planning scheme? This seems the most black and white aspect of an overall complex situation.

If that's the case, then I think everyone knows where they stand.

But it's a very different situation if he's open to looking beyond the height regulation and will consider whether the mitigation factors proposed to protect the marine turtles are sufficient.

Given transparency has been cited as one of the reasons for the project being called in, the minister has an opportunity to show good governance at work.

This is not a new project. It was lodged in March. The minister's people had a preliminary look when they determined whether to call it in and surely the minister can share his thoughts and provide greater clarity in this space.

His initial position talks tough around the planning scheme, but then seems to provide an out as he says the project "could conflict with the town planning scheme”.

"Community expectations are embodied in the planning scheme, which identifies five-storeys as an appropriate outcome for this area,” Mr Dick said.

"Clearly the proposal is out of step with community expectations.”

The minister is in a challenging position and not one of his making. But he has an opportunity to be open and transparent with our community and to demonstrate to all Queensland councils the benchmark he expects.

If his position is that the project will be refused because it doesn't comply with the planning scheme, but his department wants time to thoroughly explore other elements of this application, including the "approval route taken by council” and impact on turtles, I can appreciate the minister taking his time on these other elements.

But would it not be fair to the region to put this position out there, so our business community can move forward with some certainty?

These are trying times. Our youth are crying out for work. In just a few weeks' time unemployed people in Bundaberg under the age of 35 will go onto the Cashless Debit Card.

We haven't been chosen as a site for this card because our economy is leading the country. There are challenges and our council is working exceptionally hard to invigorate our region.

If other developers are sitting back waiting on this outcome, will they still be there six months down the track?

If the minister gives a sense of direction it empowers our business leaders to sell their message to the world, without being caught in limbo.

I appreciate the minister needs to make the right decision. If he is open to a higher building with appropriate protections of turtles, that would again enable our business community to take their message to potential investors.

If the minister finds fault with the approval route taken by council, that can be addressed in the fullness of time.

A lot can happen in business in half a year; let's hope it's not going to be a wasted period for Bundaberg.