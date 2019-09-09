OPINION: Government should agree to being drug-tested

Support for families coping with living with a drug addict is available through FDS.

Support for families coping with living with a drug addict is available through FDS.

IT WILL be interesting to see if the government has the courage of its convictions and will agree to Jacqui Lambie's plan to drug test MPs.

The colourful Tasmanian senator says MPs, public servants and the press gallery should be drug tested if welfare recipients are.

It's a reasonable prospect.

Taxpayers' hard-earned dollars should not be used - by MPs or people on welfare - on buying drugs.

For that reason, I don't believe Lambie's plan should include journalists - they aren't paid by the taxpayer and they have private employers whose prerogative it is to drug test them at work.

However, MPs, public servants and welfare recipients are funded by the taxpayer.

I accept the argument that people on welfare should be ready to work, and that means being sober.

I accept too the argument that MPs and public servants have jobs and what they spend their money on should be their choice.

But, uniquely, these two groups of people have incredible power and influence and make decisions daily that shape this nation and affect its citizens.

They need to exercise impeccable judgement and that too means being sober.

We know from incidents such as former PM Tony Abbott drunkenly passing out asleep during the GFC stimulus bill vote that MPs drink at work.

It's not unheard of for public servants, MPs and their staff to be busted with drugs.

Lambie should stand her ground on this issue and take a similar hard line on others.

If the government wants to trial drug testing for welfare recipients, then it should be willing to stump up and submit itself to the same kind of scrutiny.