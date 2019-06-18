OPINION: Government delivers 1100 jobs for Wide Bay

THE Palaszczuk Government has delivered for regional Queenslanders.

Last week's budget was all about backing Queensland jobs and diversifying our economy.

This is a budget for the future, and we'll continue to work with and support businesses to create employment opportunities and community prosperity.

Since April last year alone, 1100 jobs have been created in the Wide Bay region.

The $587 million invested in this year's budget in the Wide Bay region will support another 2200 jobs locally.

And our four-year, $49.5 million infrastructure program will support 40,500 across Queensland.

Here in Bundaberg, the budget invests in improving the Bundaberg Hospital pathology department with $3 million out of a total $4 million.

And we've committed to constructing a new hospital to reshape healthcare, boost jobs and bring new investment to the region.

Even the Member for Bundaberg, David Batt himself commented in Parliament last week, "A new hospital is an absolute game-changer for our region. Just like all Queenslanders, we deserve a world-class health system”.

Yes they do. And that's what we're giving them.

Bundaberg State High School will also receive more than $10 million to improve educational facilities.

And that's only some of what we're doing to support regional Queensland.

The LNP is anti-jobs and anti-industry growth. In her Budget reply, Deb Frecklington even went so far as to say if elected, "...we are ready to do it again”.

That means an LNP Government would just cut, sack and sell.

That's what they did last time and Ms Frecklington says they'll do it again.

Will it be more than the 345 health staff they previously sacked from Wide Bay hospitals?

Since Annastacia Palaszczuk became Premier in 2015, we've rebuilt frontline services in the Wide Bay area and hired an additional 56 doctors and 131 nurses.

Almost 207,000 jobs have been created in Queensland in the same time.

Only a Palaszczuk Labor Government will deliver for regional Queenslanders and their families.