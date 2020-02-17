OPINION: GM should hang their heads in shame

TODAY was a sad day for those that grew up with a Holden in their carport.

I know because my family is Holden through and through.

General Motors has announced that, at the end of this year, the car brand will be no more.

I remember fondly my father buying, working and looking after every Holden he had.

My uncle is the same and my grandfather used to put all his children in the car and take them to Adelaide on frequent trips in his FJ Holden.

Holden, regardless of if you were red or blue, was an Australia icon.

But through some shocking decisions from its parent company GM it will now longer exist.

GM should hang their heads in shame with the demise of Holden.

It made a mistake by closing its production of making cars in Australia and then offered customers poor choices, from overseas, in place of locally built cars.

GM’s lessons should serve as a warning to other companies looking to buy Australian-made products.

Always treat the customer first and keep the brand loyalties at heart.

I have no issue with brands that sell overseas to further them and make them more sustainable in the future.

In our society, expansion and getting bang for your buck is vital.

But do so at your peril.

Australians are proud of their products and will not buy something that doesn’t look and feel like the classics.

The Commodore, Astra, Monaro, Torana and the ute were cars that we all grew up with and will continue to do so.

But now, because of a lack of care and other factors, they are lost forever.

If you have a Holden, make sure you look after it.

You are now looking after a piece of history.