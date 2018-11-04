OPINION: Freddie shows true genius requires breaking rules

Gwilym Lee (Brian May), Ben Hardy (Roger Taylor), Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) and Joe Mazzello (John Deacon) as the band Queen in a scene from the movie Bohemian Rhapsody.

Gwilym Lee (Brian May), Ben Hardy (Roger Taylor), Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) and Joe Mazzello (John Deacon) as the band Queen in a scene from the movie Bohemian Rhapsody. Twentieth Century Fox

WRATTEN'S WRAP, with NewsMail editor Adam Wratten

IT'S my wife's birthday tomorrow, so yesterday I asked if there was anything special she'd like to do.

There was one thing she was really keen on and that was to see the new movie, Bohemian Rhapsody, featuring Rami Malek.

It's the story of music icon Freddie Mercury. I've found, pretty much as a rule, those movies that get good reviews are pretty ordinary and the ones that rate poorly are great.

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody

So I wasn't too encouraged to read mostly positive movie reviews on this one.

But there are always exceptions. This movie rocks... and it's so thought provoking.

Freddie's life was remarkable. For someone with such riches, he appeared so lonely and human.

I'm sure the director/producers have taken some editorial license with elements of how his story is told, but there was a way to him that was engaging.

I headed into the movie thinking of him as a unique musician ... a genius; and that's how I felt afterwards.

I'm not sure what constitutes genius. I feel there are elements in all of us, but only a few special people make their mark in such a way as Freddie did.

Even then the concept of genius is all very subjective.

Donald Trump to many is a genius. To others, he's the exact opposite.

I'm not sure what sets Freddie apart from other performers. I am sure though there are no prescriptive formulas that create genius.

Too much of the modern music industry is formulaic these days ... we need another game-changer, another Freddie.