OPINION: Frecklington not fit to lead Queensland

DEBBIE DOWNER: Deb Frecklington does not deserve to win this year’s election. Photo Steve Pohlner

5 MINUTES WITH FIELDING

QUESTIONS are finally being asked about Deb Frecklington's leadership of the LNP but as far as I'm concerned there is no doubt: she is not fit to be premier of Queensland.

This isn't about polls.

It isn't a comment on Premier Annastacia Palaczszuk and her government, even though they have not done a stellar job.

It's not about Frecklington annoying federal colleagues or sexist comments about the Premier.

The reason Frecklington is not fit to lead this state is because of her constant negativity, threadbare policies and, most critically, her inability to answer hard questions and reflect on her own performance.

Frecklington and most of her team are Negative Nancies (or in her case a Debbie Downer).

They cannot go a day without trashing the government, our economy and Queensland itself.

Almost as frequent are their demands for ministers to quit.

There is no issue they will not politicise and somehow link to the government.

Secondly, to say the LNP's policies could be written on an envelope is hardly an exaggeration. Check their website for yourself.

They have recently expanded their offerings but it's hardly a prospectus for a future government.

And this leads to my third point.

Frecklington and her team cannot deal with hard questions - or easy ones.

She refused to comment on members of her party making and disseminating racist videos, a vile protest at a drag queen reading event at a library and subsequent suicide of a protester nor allegations of bullying within her own party by former MP Jann Stuckey.

Worse, she implied that Stuckey's comments were not valid or worthy as a response as she was dealing with mental health (Stuckey had depression, not a lobotomy).

When I asked her office for more information about policies, I was ignored and blocked on social media.

Three calls to her office to inquire about this went unreturned.

What does it say about a potential premier when they can't handle questions from a small-time journalist at a small-time regional newspaper? Not much.

Unlike others, I think Frecklington and the LNP can win October's election.

I just don't think she deserves to.