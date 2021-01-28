OPINION: Flood mitigation strategy needs examination

Don’t you just love it when a new kid comes to town and after being here for a very short time all of a sudden becomes an expert on a very important matter that has been around for a long time.

The new kid is Tom Smith who is the new Labor member for the seat of Bundaberg that he won at the last election by 9 votes, the subject is Flood Mitigation.

In a recent edition of the NewsMail our Tom is extolling the benefits of the East Levee and making a plea for the Federal Government to contribute $42.5 million to the cost of it’s construction.

Tom would not have a clue about the history of this proposal nor the fact that there is considerable objections regarding it.

These objections were noted by the Federal member for Hinkler Keith Pitt but not elaborated on in detail.

So what are the odds that Tom will succeed in that task?

This proposal is part of the so called 10 year plan for mitigation but ironically is rated in the plan as number 2.

So why the push for number 2, shouldn’t it be number 1 that is more important?

Number 1 is for the modification of the Tallon Bridge that will provide an escape route for the folk at North Bundaberg and it’s surrounding areas.

We all know that the first place that major flooding occurs is North Bundaberg and when that happens every resident is stranded.

For some reason all of the essential services are located over the river’s south side.

That includes doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and the all important evacuation centres and probably the most important item which is FOOD.

On top of this are the evacuation costs which runs into millions, the evacuations are done by helicopter which means that progress is somewhat slow due to the small amount of patients that can be carried in them.

I would have thought that the priority for funding should be for this project as it can save lives but somewhere along the way this was changed during the election campaign to the levee.

Whoever this bright spark was who moved it to number 1 obviously does not know what is most important out of saving property or lives.

If they did or at least consulted the people that know about floods and it’s problems then the decision would have been altered.

Some would say that the bridge modification does not address flood mitigation but the levee does, I cannot see this as a fair comparison as there are limited funds available so shouldn’t they be directed to life saving measures.

On the levee side of the argument does by doing this work help our citizens in flood mitigation, well the jury is still out on that one ask yourself the question how does a levee located at Bundaberg East prevent the flooding at Bundaberg North.

The last time that I looked at the rivers flow north comes before east so does that not answer the question.

The advice that I would offer our apprentice member is to talk to people that know what happens as they have experienced both the 2011 and 2013 catastrophes and remember the saying that “you only learn by listening not talking”.

Robert Henderson, Sharon

More stories

ADRIFT: MP calls on Feds to anchor future of flood levee

The next step needed to keep call for flood levee afloat

MORE DETAILS: $42.5 million safeguard for Bundy flood zone