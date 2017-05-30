OPINION: First aid a must for drivers

IT'S a situation paramedics find themselves in regularly: attending the scene of a car crash where one of the occupants is seriously, if not fatally, injured. Passers-by, however, are often the first on the scene and the first to administer CPR.

For Cathy Castles, Saturday's Ring Rd crash was the second accident she has happened upon and her actions that day may have helped save the life of a 26-year-old woman. Ms Castles was fortunate to know basic first aid after her employer paid for her to attend a course.

It's stories like this that reinforce the importance of such measures and which should encourage people to gain the necessary skills.

There can only be good come out of more people knowing what to do in an emergency situation where someone's life is on the line.

Knowing you helped someone in need is surely worth the sacrifice of one or two days' training.