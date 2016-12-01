OPINION: Farmers need to hold on for pride and the kids

A view of Gladfield where my parents once owned a farm.

WHILE I respect the work they do I'm really glad I'm not a farmer.

It's an incredibly difficult, labour intensive job punctuated with long periods of stress, uncertainty and financial pressure.

But if life, and more importantly the weather, had have turned out differently there's every chance I may have taken up a career on the land.

See I was born into a farming family.

My parents owned a small beef farm outside of the Warwick in a little place called Gladfield.

My grandparents had a property down the road and all along the length of the valley were farms owned by my relatives.

Our local school at Clintonvale had 25 students, 21 of whom were my cousins.

But alas, the drought got the better of my parents and they sold up and moved on.

While it may seem from the outside that selling the family farm may be no different from selling a bricks-and-mortar retail business, the effect it had on my parents was devastating.

I can honestly say it's taken almost 20 years for my father to get over the loss, shame and crisis of confidence that came with his decision.

The result is that I have a great deal of respect for the folks who stay on the land despite the whims of nature.

Just last week the Bureau of Meteorology forecast widespread rain but come Sunday afternoon many farms across our districts were bone dry.

It must take incredible faith to wake up on Monday morning knowing your dams are still dry, knowing you'll have to start buying feed soon and knowing the bank account is as parched as the top soil.

But there are few professions that come with an ingrained sense of hereditary responsibility.

You'll rarely hear someone say they are a fourth generation reporter, salesman or lawyer but a farmer will repeat that claim with a justifiable pride.

As a community, we should do everything we can so they have something to pass on.