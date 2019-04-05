Menu
CQUniversity Bundaberg's Bundaberg's new Associate Vice-Chancellor Luke Sinclair.
OPINION: Encouraging signs for local unis

5th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
IT WOULD be remiss of me not to make a mention of the Federal Budget being released, however my second discussion point below highlights the main reason CQUniversity does what it does and is positioned here in Bundaberg and other regional centres.

With the release of the Federal Budget earlier in the week there were some encouraging signs for regional universities, in particular for CQUniversity in the Wide Bay Burnett region, however with the election being an unknown we will plan accordingly and sit and wait.

In our Vocational Education and Training (VET) space there are some potential opportunities for CQUniversity, especially being the only dual-sector institution in Queensland, however in the higher education space (undergraduate, postgraduate and research) things were a little quiet.

Enough of the politics and on to one of the great aspects of being a tertiary institution - graduation.

On April 15 at The Bundaberg Multiplex, we will be celebrating the successful graduation of more than 80 students.

This is such an exciting time and a fantastic public acknowledgement of the student's hard work and sacrifice over time as well as the acknowledgement and thanks to their support structures, including family, friends and CQUniversity staff.

I've been privileged to not only walk across the stage myself but attend graduations as a spectator and there is nothing better than watching the smiles (and sometimes relief) on the faces of the graduates when they go across stage in their regalia, shake hands, receive their award and pose for that memorable shot.

What is even better is the story behind each and every one of the graduates as they all have a unique learning journey to tell.

