OPINION: Eight things that make my hinges creak
THERE is nothing like a good old whinge.
Of course, some of us never whinge, it is always someone else. We just voice our concerns.
I whinge. Sometimes it gets things happening, sometimes not.
I keep in mind the old saying, "the creaking hinge gets the oil”. In my case, I have a lot of creaking hinges.
Some gripes are worthy of a whinge and some are just petty annoyances.
Here are a few of mine:
1. Trying to take stickers off ripe plums. The soft skin has me holding a mangled mess. It seems I may not be the only one with this problem.
I have found the way to beat this is to take the stickers off the plums while they are still hard as a rock.
Judging by all the stickers lined up on the plum trays in supermarkets, other people have had the same idea.
I am waiting to see how they are going to get those stickers onto beans.
2. I once wrote to a toilet roll company and asked them to stop putting glue on the rolls inside packs.
Some are so bad, I can waste half a roll trying to get it started.
That request was ignored and the problem still exists.
3. When typing, I hate when I run out of space at the bottom of a page and have to type two lines on a new sheet.
My 70-year-old typewriter still does a good job, but can't solve that problem for me.
4. What a nuisance when I select a nice looking potato and peel it only to find a great big black hole inside.
Well, I suppose I should know you can't judge a book by its cover and I have found the same applies to potatoes.
5. I hate having to put my sugar into wet shopping trolleys after they have been left out in the rain.
6. Junk mail that comes well after I have done my shopping.
7. When I write to some authority about a problem and get ignored.
I make a mental note: "Just you wait, I won't vote for you again next time.”
8. Road rage is with us. Don't yell something like "watch out, mate” if a driver does something stupid in front of you.
That will earn you a rude finger sign or verbal abuse that contains a lot of the F word.
Sometimes, when drivers are in the right, they get abused by those who do not know the road rules.
I can understand why we whinge, it makes us feel good.
Yet, compared to all the horrors and tragedies in the world around us, these are just minor irritants.