You never quite know what's waiting in a potato.
Opinion

OPINION: Eight things that make my hinges creak

by Betty's View with Betty Lowis
10th Jun 2019 5:00 AM

THERE is nothing like a good old whinge.

Of course, some of us never whinge, it is always someone else. We just voice our concerns.

I whinge. Sometimes it gets things happening, sometimes not.

I keep in mind the old saying, "the creaking hinge gets the oil”. In my case, I have a lot of creaking hinges.

Some gripes are worthy of a whinge and some are just petty annoyances.

Here are a few of mine:

1. Trying to take stickers off ripe plums. The soft skin has me holding a mangled mess. It seems I may not be the only one with this problem.

I have found the way to beat this is to take the stickers off the plums while they are still hard as a rock.

Judging by all the stickers lined up on the plum trays in supermarkets, other people have had the same idea.

I am waiting to see how they are going to get those stickers onto beans.

2. I once wrote to a toilet roll company and asked them to stop putting glue on the rolls inside packs.

Some are so bad, I can waste half a roll trying to get it started.

That request was ignored and the problem still exists.

3. When typing, I hate when I run out of space at the bottom of a page and have to type two lines on a new sheet.

My 70-year-old typewriter still does a good job, but can't solve that problem for me.

4. What a nuisance when I select a nice looking potato and peel it only to find a great big black hole inside.

Well, I suppose I should know you can't judge a book by its cover and I have found the same applies to potatoes.

5. I hate having to put my sugar into wet shopping trolleys after they have been left out in the rain.

6. Junk mail that comes well after I have done my shopping.

7. When I write to some authority about a problem and get ignored.

I make a mental note: "Just you wait, I won't vote for you again next time.”

8. Road rage is with us. Don't yell something like "watch out, mate” if a driver does something stupid in front of you.

That will earn you a rude finger sign or verbal abuse that contains a lot of the F word.

Sometimes, when drivers are in the right, they get abused by those who do not know the road rules.

I can understand why we whinge, it makes us feel good.

Yet, compared to all the horrors and tragedies in the world around us, these are just minor irritants.

