OPINION: From the editor to Albo, an open letter

Albo is in town today. NewsMail editor Adam Wratten has penned his wish list.

DEAR Mr Albanese,

Welcome to our amazing piece of paradise.

We're really looking forward to seeing you today and showing you some of the inspiring things happening in our part of the world.

And we've got our fingers crossed that you will help make our Christmas wishes come true.

We've seen how you've gone about bringing a new life to Labor and think some of that magic could help propel us forward.

In fact, you are the only person on the political landscape who I think can deliver for our region with regards to some significant challenges.

It's no secret our region has struggled with long-term unemployment and associated social issues for many decades.

If you're able to pick up the phone and give Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk a call on our behalf that would be great.

The Queensland Government has really picked up since this year's federal election and we were delighted when the Premier gave the green light to the region's push for a new hospital.

But, if you can help bring the state and federal government onto the same page for the Hinkler Regional Deal it would help deliver some crucial infrastructure that will really fire-up the region.

We'd love to see both sides of politics work together to deliver for those who need it.

Currently the deal is in limbo with a suite of projects in our patch waiting to be activated.

Any support would be hugely appreciated.

The other thing - and even more important - is to make sure everyone is on the same page for Paradise Dam.

This is at the heart of our region's future prosperity and there are concerns investors are already walking away.

We need to make sure that whatever happens we don't lose our 300,000 megalitre water security.

Once again, thank you for taking time to visit our region and putting us on the political map.