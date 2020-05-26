Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AMAZING ACHIEVEMENT: Comedian Celeste Barber speaks during the Fire Fight Australia bushfire relief concert in February.
AMAZING ACHIEVEMENT: Comedian Celeste Barber speaks during the Fire Fight Australia bushfire relief concert in February.
Opinion

OPINION: Easy solution to drama over Barber’s $51m donation

26th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE MINUTES WITH FIELDING

CELESTE Barber may have lost her court battle over $51.3 million she raised but that doesn’t have to be the end of the matter.

Barber, a comedian who found fame with her realistic re-creations of celebrities’ social media photos, used her influence to raise the hefty sum following devastating bushfires.

Of course, she intended for it to be used for many purposes.

But on a technicality, the money could only go to the NSW Rural Fire Service trust and only be spent on a narrow range of items, and yesterday a judge ruled this could not be avoided.

As unpalatable as the result of this ruling may be, put the judgment to the side for a moment.

There is a simple solution.

New South Wales should simply reimburse Barber most of her donation, and stop funding the RFS until it recoups that amount.

Barber would then be free to spend the money as it should, on wildlife services and on the victims of the tragic bushfires, who, after all, are not limited to NSW. That’s what the original donors wanted and still want.

And this solution also means the RFS wouldn’t miss out on a cent, far from it.

How could NSW refuse, after their state’s rural fire service was the recipient of a mammoth windfall it morally had no right to?

I suspect instead the government is planning on not funding the RFS and also not repaying Barber, which means NSW taxpayers will be the only ones to benefit from her amazing fundraiser.

bundaberg celeste barber nsw rural fire service opinion
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Our latest subscription bundles unrestricted digital access to our website with a superb pair of stylish, great-sounding Sennheiser earbuds. Sound like a deal?

        Police charge man, 20, with armed robbery in company

        premium_icon Police charge man, 20, with armed robbery in company

        News The man is due to appear at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court tomorrow.

        Local company using technology to prevent Covid shut down

        premium_icon Local company using technology to prevent Covid shut down

        News Rechenberg Security monitors alarms around Australia and New Zealand.

        New tech makes a difference

        premium_icon New tech makes a difference

        News WITH its new premises operating, the team at Wide Bay Nuclear Medicine is excited...