Opinion: Don’t risk leaving dogs in cars

I WENT to the store this week and upon returning to my car, saw a dog in the car beside me.

At first, I didn’t think anything of it, other than pausing to reflect on how cute the medium-sized dog was.

But after packing my car with groceries and returning my trolley, it dawned on me no one had returned to the car and I had been there for well over 10 minutes by this point.

The two front windows were only open by an inch, providing minimal ventilation for the animal, who was now quite visibly shaken.

I stood by the car nervously, as I watched the dog continue to panic, and looked around, waiting and hoping the owner would reappear.

A further 30 minutes went by and still, no one had returned to the black car parked in the sun.

Temperatures had reached 30 degrees outside, so it would have been hotter in the car.

I ignored my somewhat passive-aggressive instinct to break a window, Googled what to do and called RSPCA for advice, when suddenly a woman appeared.

She threw me a disapproving look (to be fair, I was glaring), before hopping into the car and driving away.

We all have errands to run and unexpected things can arise, but a dog should not be left to overheat in a car.

On Tuesday, a three-year-old boy was found dead in a mini-bus, parked at the front of a school in Cairns.

This heartbreaking outcome is just one of many horror stories.

Whether it be a child or animal, we as parents, carers or owners are responsible for their safety.

If you are going to leave your car unattended, especially in summer, do not take the risk.

And if you see a dog left in a car, please do not walk away until you know they are safe.