OPINION: Do your research, then cast your vote

Do you make an effort to research who you're voting for? Martinns

WE'RE just shy of a month until the Federal Election and already seven candidates, including incumbent Keith Pitt, have put their hands up for the role with the possibility that more names will be announced before the official close of nominations.

Quite often as a society we fling a lot of vitriol at people once they become candidates.

Those who would have otherwise been ordinary members of the community can find themselves in a scary place as they strive to do what they believe is best for our region and the country.

While I certainly don't agree or disagree with every candidate in every election, I do believe many candidates run because their heart is in the right place.

That's why I believe when it comes to elections, we owe it to ourselves, as voters, to take pollies and potential pollies off their pedestals for better or worse.

Don't glorify them and don't demonise them just because they've decided to enter the political arena.

Instead, strip them of pre-conceived notions and take a good hard look at what each candidate brings to the table and use that to make a proper, informed decision on what you think is best for the region.

Failing to do homework for school or adequate research in our careers could see us failed or fired, but somehow many turn up to vote with no clue who or what they're voting for. Unless we're voting armed with information, we have no one to blame but ourselves if things go pear-shaped.