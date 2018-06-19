Carpark tragedy: What do we do about older drivers?

An officer from the Forensic Crash Unit examines the vehicle that hit and killed a young girl at the shopping centre on Mill Lane, Nambour. Picture: Channel 9

An officer from the Forensic Crash Unit examines the vehicle that hit and killed a young girl at the shopping centre on Mill Lane, Nambour. Picture: Channel 9

LIKE many Queenslanders, I was devastated to hear of a tragic incident this week where a little girl was killed, and family members injured, crossing the road in a shopping centre carpark. These horrific circumstances are something no parent should have to endure.

As the person behind the wheel was in her 80s, the tragedy has sparked an emotive debate about licensing for older drivers.

While we should be concerned about how this event occurred, and look for every opportunity to prevent it happening again, we need to ensure we do not impact tens of thousands of people purely on the basis of age.

Indie Armstrong, 6, was killed when she was hit by car in a shopping centre carpark. Picture: Supplied

RACQ believes an individual's ability to drive is based on their health and ability to safely operate a vehicle, regardless of age.

We've supported the requirement for those over the age of 75 to have an annual medical clearance by a doctor to ensure the person can drive safely, and to carry that certificate with their licence whenever they drive, but we've also opposed banning someone from driving based on their age.

The Older Driver Safety Advisory Committee formed in 2012 following a similar tragedy included RACQ, the Department of Transport and Main Roads (DTMR), the Australian Medical Association, Queensland Police, pensioner and aged group representatives.

The committee, through the CARRS-Q experts from QUT, undertook an investigation and made many recommendations, most of which were adopted. However, RACQ had one difference of opinion with the rest of the committee about medical certificates.

We believe it should be mandatory for doctors to report to DTMR if they have given a negative ruling on someone's ability to drive, regardless of age, but this recommendation was not adopted.

It's important we constantly review how we approach this issue because, as an ageing population, we'll soon have more people over 75 on our roads than ever.

We can't just rush in and put an arbitrary line in the sand to say people can't drive after a certain age, because everyone's different.

Taking away someone's ability to drive can have a huge impact on their lives, particularly if they live in regional Queensland.

The fact is there are 20 or 30-year olds using prescription medications and with medical conditions on our roads who could be a risk to others.

We need to constantly evaluate our system to ensure the rules protect both drivers and the public.

We all have a role to play in this issue. Everyone from doctors, to police, to family members must take responsibility for ensuring those operating vehicles on our roads are safe to drive.

A woman leaves flowers at a memorial for Indie Armstrong at the shopping centre where the accident occurred. Picture: AAP/ Ric Frearson

Doctors need to watch for "doctor shopping" by the elderly looking for a positive medical certificate, police need to check medical certificates and take people off the roads if they don't show the cognitive ability to be there, and family members need to do what they can to stop an at-risk driver from getting behind the wheel.

Families need support too, when it comes to managing a transition for older relatives. There's also a role for stakeholders like RACQ, DTMR and the AMA to constantly review this issue in the years ahead.

This is a complex and enormously emotive issue. It won't be solved on social media or with uninformed opinions based purely on something as arbitrary as a person's age.

There are no easy solutions, but it's something we must constantly review if we are going to prevent unnecessary deaths in the future.

Paul Turner is the RACQ's chief communications officer and a former Sunshine Coast Daily journalist.